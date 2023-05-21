One day, while still a child and living with my parents and siblings in South Africa, my mother bought me a shirt.

On presenting me with it she noticed that the little label at the collar read "Made of Dan River Cloth."

She was a gifted seamstress, and was well aware of the fact that fabrics with the Dan River label were of a superior quality. Little did I then know that in time, the providence of God would bring me and my own family to the very city where that excellent fabric was made.

I also did not know that after living in Danville some 50 years, I would see those red-brick plants, where thousands upon thousands had earned the money by which they supported themselves and their families, torn down.

The demolishing of the almost iconic structures was a reminder that nothing in this world is permanent; but what has added considerable poignancy to this event is that we have been watching the dismantling of buildings which for about 100 years had been centers of honest labor, where high-quality products had been made — dismantled not to be replaced by other factories, but by a powerful gambling operation.

Delegate Danny Marshall recently welcomed the arrival of Caesar's casino to Danville, predicting significant economic advantages for the city. I know nothing about economics, but I do know what the eternal God has revealed in His Word about gambling of any kind — "Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminished: but he that gathereth by labor shall increase." (Prov.13:11)

God's appointed way for us to support ourselves and our families is by labor. Some might argue that Caesar's employees will be laboring, contributing to the city's revenues by the taxes they will be paying, and so on. True, but when the Creator specifies that it is by labor that we must support ourselves, the labor we engage in must be in compliance with another divine principle — a principle popularly known as The Golden Rule, "Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do unto you, do ye even so to them." (Mat.7:12)

The rule is that, regardless of how we earn our living, what we do must contribute to man's well-being, and not to his ruin. Dan River Mills benefited man for as long as it operated. But not only has gambling never benefited any gambler, it has put millions of families in the streets, homeless, destitute and disgraced. The man or woman addicted to gambling is as much a slave as any drunkard or drug addict.

But the heaviest indictment against gambling in general, and Caesar's casino in particular, is that it lures men and women away from trusting in the gracious Creator of heaven and earth, to rather trust in that mysterious thing — "luck," the coveted prize being "quick money" — money made without labor.

Every day Google tells us, "I'm feeling lucky," but just what is the technology giant telling us? What is this "luck?" The fact is that it is absolutely nothing.

Google should be honest and say, "I'm trusting in nothing." Yes, some will come out of Caesar's with a little more money than they spent; but even they will come out losers because they have looked for help from "nothing" instead of the God before whom they will soon stand in judgment.

Evolutionism and gambling are both heinous offenses against God, the first for saying that the universe was created by nothing, and last that it is better to trust in nothing than to trust in the glorious Maker of heaven and earth.

Both act on the principle that God is less than nothing. Caesar's casino is here to impoverish the city — and it will. But even if it made us all millionaires, it will have also bequeathed on us the eternal doom of all money-worshipers, whose trust is not in God, but the pagan idol, luck.

Reader, if you love your soul, treat Caesar's Casino as you would a filthy sewer — don't go near it.

Matteo Pacifico, Danville