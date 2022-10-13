Letter: Don't vote stupid again

Who said this? “You know the need to live, to live and not having the money to pay for it. Not a joke. Think about it. Think about what you’d think about.” Exactly, Mr. President.

60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley, asked Irish-Puerto-Rican President Biden, “How would you say your mental focus is?” “Oh, it’s focused. I, I think, I haven’t. Look, I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head the number of years. I no more think of myself as old as I am than a fly.”

"Big-Guy" also recently said this looking into a typically small crowd, “You got to say ‘hi’ to me. We go back a long way. She was 12. I was 30, but anyway.” Huh?

Who said this? “We all believe that when we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community.” Deep stuff.

Speaking of community, “We know community banks are in the community and understand the desires and needs of that community as well as the talent and capacity of a community.” Brilliant.

"Big-Guy" and Democrats succeeded creating a recession from the jaws of economic recovery. Since January 2021, add crushing American energy, historic inflation, record gas prices, rampaging crime, southern border invasion, resupplying Taliban terrorists, verge of nuclear war with Russia and hate for half the country.

What’s "Big-Guy" Biden’s answer to problems? There’s not enough abortion in America.

Please don't vote stupid again this November.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County