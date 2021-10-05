 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dress code should be applied equally
0 Comments

Letter: Dress code should be applied equally

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

I am writing in response to "Examine the dress code" (Martin Fisher, Sept. 30). In his letter, Mr. Fisher stated that the kids may be adjusting their clothing in different ways than was shown in a posed picture at home, thus putting the blame squarely on the girls. Mr. Fisher then goes on to write, "To avoid objectification requires modesty." This is a load of outdated malarkey!

To avoid objectification of the girls, the boys need to be taught to respect all females, regardless of what they are wearing. Mr. Fisher's belief that the girls are responsible for the boys' actions is antiquated and sexist, implying that boys are unable to control their urges no matter what.

Women have been objectified wearing layers and layers of clothing, as well as wearing next to nothing. It has nothing to do with the clothing and everything to do with how society views women, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Mr. Fisher has obviously never worked with or been a victim of an unwanted sexual assault. As someone who has worked sexual assault cases during my days as a police officer and as a sexual assault victim advocate, I can promise you that my victims were all different ages, all different shapes and wore all different clothing. Some had been drinking alcohol, some had not. Some were victims of assault by strangers, but most knew their assailant. Some were even assaulted by their own husbands. All of them blamed themselves and wondered what they could have done differently. Every. Single. One. Even with all of my training and experience, when it happened to me (I was wearing pants and a nice blouse, by the way), I thought the same things. Let that sink in.

As the parent of a teenage girl, it is my responsibility to teach her to be strong and independent. It is my responsibility to teach her how to stand up for herself, and command the respect that she deserves. I agree that the school board needs to revisit the dress code policy, but for different reasons than Mr. Fisher. I believe that the dress code should be applied equally and equally address dress codes for both genders, not just the female students. As it stands, the current dress code is sexist and outdated.  

Jeanne M. Grubbs, Dry Fork

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER: Response to critique of letter

I would like to respond to the letter, “Not all scientists would agree with this,” by Mr. Rick Markham (Sept. 23) where he critiqued my Aug. 31 letter, “Transgender ‘divide’ not about any god,’’ which was my response to Mr. Daryl Rigney’s Aug. 13 letter, “Transgender move divides our country.”

Letters

LETTER: School board members say vote yes on Nov. 2

Let’s show Danville’s children we care. We, the seven members of the Danville School Board, urge you to vote yes to both referendum items on Nov. 2. These items include a 1% sales tax that funds only building improvements and a bond authorization that could amount to around $141 million that allows us to do the work now, at today's construction prices. The tax ends when the bond is paid.

Letters

Letter: Past time for an answer

Past time for an answer: As if the tragic loss of 13 innocent people in our flight from Afghanistan were not enough, Joe Biden and his lackeys have imprisoned a soldier, Col. Stu Scheller, whose bravery and courage puts all of them and theirs to shame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert