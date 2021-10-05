Letter: Dress code should be applied equally

To the editor:
I am writing in response to "Examine the dress code" (Martin Fisher, Sept. 30). In his letter, Mr. Fisher stated that the kids may be adjusting their clothing in different ways than was shown in a posed picture at home, thus putting the blame squarely on the girls. Mr. Fisher then goes on to write, "To avoid objectification requires modesty." This is a load of outdated malarkey!
To avoid objectification of the girls, the boys need to be taught to respect all females, regardless of what they are wearing. Mr. Fisher's belief that the girls are responsible for the boys' actions is antiquated and sexist, implying that boys are unable to control their urges no matter what.
Women have been objectified wearing layers and layers of clothing, as well as wearing next to nothing. It has nothing to do with the clothing and everything to do with how society views women, sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Mr. Fisher has obviously never worked with or been a victim of an unwanted sexual assault. As someone who has worked sexual assault cases during my days as a police officer and as a sexual assault victim advocate, I can promise you that my victims were all different ages, all different shapes and wore all different clothing. Some had been drinking alcohol, some had not. Some were victims of assault by strangers, but most knew their assailant. Some were even assaulted by their own husbands. All of them blamed themselves and wondered what they could have done differently. Every. Single. One. Even with all of my training and experience, when it happened to me (I was wearing pants and a nice blouse, by the way), I thought the same things. Let that sink in.
As the parent of a teenage girl, it is my responsibility to teach her to be strong and independent. It is my responsibility to teach her how to stand up for herself, and command the respect that she deserves. I agree that the school board needs to revisit the dress code policy, but for different reasons than Mr. Fisher. I believe that the dress code should be applied equally and equally address dress codes for both genders, not just the female students. As it stands, the current dress code is sexist and outdated.
Jeanne M. Grubbs, Dry Fork