Letter: Dress code should be applied equally

To the editor:

I am writing in response to "Examine the dress code" (Martin Fisher, Sept. 30). In his letter, Mr. Fisher stated that the kids may be adjusting their clothing in different ways than was shown in a posed picture at home, thus putting the blame squarely on the girls. Mr. Fisher then goes on to write, "To avoid objectification requires modesty." This is a load of outdated malarkey!

To avoid objectification of the girls, the boys need to be taught to respect all females, regardless of what they are wearing. Mr. Fisher's belief that the girls are responsible for the boys' actions is antiquated and sexist, implying that boys are unable to control their urges no matter what.

Women have been objectified wearing layers and layers of clothing, as well as wearing next to nothing. It has nothing to do with the clothing and everything to do with how society views women, sexual harassment and sexual assault.