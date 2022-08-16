Letter: Enforce city code

Why isn't the city of Danville Public Works enforcing city code when it comes to making people mow their lawns and keeping things clean?

Why can't they fine repeat and habitual offenders?

Every year it's the same offenders with grass beyond your knees, trash all in the yard and leaves a foot deep.

If you call public works you are placed on hold only to have your call disconnected. I understand that the pandemic created multiple job vacancies, however the public is suffering because of this issue.

When I step outside in the morning and look at my neatly trimmed yard I get disgusted looking at the neighbors. Year in and year out it's the same old song. What are we paying taxes for?

If you need help enforcing city code sign me up! It's obvious you all need help. Perhaps if people were given stiff penalties they would keep their yards cleaned and I wouldn't have to put down snake away every other week.

Kevin Shuler, Danville