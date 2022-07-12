Letter: Enforce the laws

Enforce the laws To the editor:

Do your job.

I worked for a public utility for 39 years and had other various jobs throughout life including two years in the Army one of which was in Vietnam.

In each I was expected to do my job and observe the law and knew if I failed, there would be consequences.

All those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are being hunted, tried and punished, as should be. After all, we are a land of laws.

My question here is when our elected officials from the bottom all the way up to the president are not enforcing the, laws it is our responsibility as citizens to demand they do so.

We in Virginia did this at the ballot box last year.

There are laws in place to do this in other ways, but we know this will not be done by our elected officials. It appears to me they are above the law.

Last summer there were a number of our cities taken over, looted, burned and terrorized by certain groups. Why are they not being hunted and punished the same as Jan. 6 crowd?

Illegal is illegal. If you don’t agree with the law and want it changed, it’s up to government to take steps to fix it.

No matter where you stand on immigration, if someone is here illegally they are breaking the law.

It is illegal to target judges, their homes or the courts, but we have our president encouraging it by not enforcing the laws. Is this not impeachable or is that only used by one party against a certain individual?

Does this mean I can pick and choose what laws I want to keep or break?

It’s time we, as citizens, demand that the laws are enforced and those not doing the job are removed.

Lynn Reynolds, Callands