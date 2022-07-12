 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Enforce the laws

  • 0

Enforce the laws To the editor:

Do your job.

I worked for a public utility for 39 years and had other various jobs throughout life including two years in the Army one of which was in Vietnam.

In each I was expected to do my job and observe the law and knew if I failed, there would be consequences.

All those who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are being hunted, tried and punished, as should be. After all, we are a land of laws.

My question here is when our elected officials from the bottom all the way up to the president are not enforcing the, laws it is our responsibility as citizens to demand they do so.

We in Virginia did this at the ballot box last year.

There are laws in place to do this in other ways, but we know this will not be done by our elected officials. It appears to me they are above the law.

People are also reading…

Last summer there were a number of our cities taken over, looted, burned and terrorized by certain groups. Why are they not being hunted and punished the same as Jan. 6 crowd?

Illegal is illegal. If you don’t agree with the law and want it changed, it’s up to government to take steps to fix it.

No matter where you stand on immigration, if someone is here illegally they are breaking the law.

It is illegal to target judges, their homes or the courts, but we have our president encouraging it by not enforcing the laws. Is this not impeachable or is that only used by one party against a certain individual?

Does this mean I can pick and choose what laws I want to keep or break?

It’s time we, as citizens, demand that the laws are enforced and those not doing the job are removed.

Lynn Reynolds, Callands

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Yes, there is a God

This is my response to Mr. John Laughlin's letter. I can read my Bible and it tells me there is a God. God speaks to man from the very first page. The Bible does not speak to prove the existence of God by abstract reasoning, but begins with the very act of creation.

Letter: Right not abolished

The Supreme Court made a monumental decision to reverse the very controversial Roe v. Wade case made 50 years ago. Because of how the media covered this event, it has divided further this United States of America.

Letter: Deeply disturbed

The Florida legislature recently passed, and the governor signed, a Parental Rights in Education Law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert