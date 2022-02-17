Letter: Everything is upside down in the Biden White House

Everything is upside down in the Biden White House

President “Big-Guy” Biden has rarely made sound decisions. His radical Chief of Staff Ron Klain, close adviser to the elitist, Democrat club led by Hillary Clinton, likely is in charge. Under them, everything is upside down.

Identity politics and racism replaced merit in policy. If you oppose policy, you’re a “domestic terrorist.” Prudent spending doesn’t exist. Biden and Democrats don’t get why Americans don’t feel safe? They live behind fences, gates and guards with guns. For everyone else, you’re our own. And who thought it was an innovative idea to give out free crack pipes?

We face $4 a gallon gas, 40-year high inflation, bare grocery shelves, plunging consumer confidence and a $30 trillion national debt with no end in sight to “temporary” Bidenflation. Americans lost jobs and opportunities due to vaccine mandates and shutdowns, causing many mental health problems. I don’t trust this White House’s January jobs announcement, likely a made-up number due to continuous unwelcome news.

They demagogue guns, police, a “systemically racist” criminal justice system, Trump and crime victims, while violence spreads like a virus. Their no-bail policies and war on police led to a 59% increase in police officers killed in line of duty in 2021.

In the 2020 “progressive summer of love,” BLM/Antifa rioters torched 95-plus police cars, assaulted 2,000-plus police officers, committed 600-plus arsons, many federal buildings, caused $550 million in property damage, killing at least 11 Americans. Our sitting vice president even promoted a fund to bail out these criminals. Can you say, “engaging in insurrection or rebellion?”

I haven’t even mentioned surrender in Afghanistan, Putin threatening invading Ukraine, China threatening Taiwan, son Hunter’s drug-induced Chinese and Ukrainian bribery scandals, or confirmation Hillary’s campaign operatives were behind the Trump-Russia hoax. The list is long.

Every taxpayer’s share of debt of $30 trillion now $240,000. Congratulations.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County