Letter: Follow the same rules

To the editor:

The voting rights legislation has nothing to do with voters’ rights and has everything to do with lessening the integrity of the vote and would make voter fraud much more rampant. It is just another case of calling it one thing when it’s actually something else.

You have to have a photo ID to buy beer and tobacco. How is that more important or less intrusive than voter ID? How in the name of God’s green Earth does making a voter show a photo ID before they vote limit their right to vote?

You have to have a photo ID to get on a plane. Any responsible citizen will have a photo ID. In Washington D.C., you are directed by the mayor to have your photo ID and vaccination passport with you before leaving your home.

I agree with some of the provisions of the legislation but not much, and the changes they want to make are completely unconstitutional, so case closed. If the Democrats want to change the laws so they can push through their pet bills they have to change the constitution.

In America, you are supposed to play by the rules. That’s the American way and yes Congress quite often makes up the rules as they go along, but in this case our forefathers foresaw this coming up and put it in the constitution.

If we the people have to follow the rule of law, our employees in Congress should also have to follow those same laws.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville