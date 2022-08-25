Letter: Gambling on getting a cab

Gambling on getting a cab

I’ve seen all of the money being spent preparing for the casino to open in the future.

But there is one area I’m not sure has been addressed and that is how these people from out of town will get around town if they come to town by train, plane or tour bus.

I’m sure the casino will provide transportation to and from the airport and train station. But once there, they will pretty much be on an island. The local cab service falls short when just dealing with the residents who live in Danville. Often they will say they’ll be there to pick you up in 30 minutes and you call back an hour later and they say it will be 30 minutes again.

There are times when they get busy and won’t even answer the phone. Danville is banking on bringing in money at businesses other than just the casino when they open. But how can they go to other places to spend their money if they can’t call a cab that will actually show up? I think this is something the city leaders need to address sooner rather than later both for the future guest to Danville, and the residents who are placing bets now on whether or not the cab they call will show up.

Vincent K Wiles, Danville