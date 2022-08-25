 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gambling on getting a cab

  • 0

Gambling on getting a cab

I’ve seen all of the money being spent preparing for the casino to open in the future.

But there is one area I’m not sure has been addressed and that is how these people from out of town will get around town if they come to town by train, plane or tour bus.

I’m sure the casino will provide transportation to and from the airport and train station. But once there, they will pretty much be on an island. The local cab service falls short when just dealing with the residents who live in Danville. Often they will say they’ll be there to pick you up in 30 minutes and you call back an hour later and they say it will be 30 minutes again.

There are times when they get busy and won’t even answer the phone. Danville is banking on bringing in money at businesses other than just the casino when they open. But how can they go to other places to spend their money if they can’t call a cab that will actually show up? I think this is something the city leaders need to address sooner rather than later both for the future guest to Danville, and the residents who are placing bets now on whether or not the cab they call will show up.

People are also reading…

Vincent K Wiles, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: 'Deep State' is real

The corrupt "Deep State" is real. They replaced a president they didn’t like with a retired, dementia patient from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “…

Letter: A caring pharmacist

It was with dismay and shock that I, along with the remainder of Danville, learned the pharmacist and owner of Piedmont Infusion, Jacob Patter…

Letter: Thank you, Goodyear

As an 83-year-old retired salaried employee, I’d like to thank Goodyear for locating here and giving so many people better wages and benefits.

Letter: Democratic Banana Republic

We are now living in the Democratic Banana Republic of the United States of America as instituted by President Barack Obama and his Vice Presi…

Letter: It's your choice

Granted that faith cannot be proved, what harm will come to me if I gamble on the truth, there is a God, and it proves false? But suppose ther…

Letter: Enforce city code

Why isn't the city of Danville Public Works enforcing city code when it comes to making people mow their lawns and keeping things clean?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert