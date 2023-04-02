In the aftermath of the tragedy which occurred this week at the Covenant Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee, I felt compelled to comment.

It is absolutely ludicrous and idiotic to refer to this murder of the three innocent school children and three faculty members as a "shooting." It was clearly a MASS MURDER. Not a “mass shooting” — A MASS MURDER! Let us not use the hideous and empty words the left-wing liberals want to use to falsely describe the horrific massacre. The left-wing liberals want to mask, change and rewrite many things to alter the truth on all the facts they do not agree with as they so often do. The true horror and the accurate description of what took place needs to be correctly applied and told the way it is!

The Covenant School should have had armed security officers on duty there to protect the school. No questions asked! A wise person always takes precautions. A simpleton or fool goes forth unprepared. Every school should always have at least one good man with a gun or one good woman with gun. Yes, we are living in very trying times and we all must be ready and prepared for the worst. And yes, I said man or woman, to be clear. I am not buying into the ludicrous woke ideals regarding transgender ideas that are being forced on us more and more these days, but that’s a topic for another day.

There was absolutely NO excuse whatsoever for that school, or any school, not to have armed school resource officers. The right of self-defense is the first Law of Nature and self-preservation.

Daryl Rigney, Danville