Letter: Go vote for Glenn Youngkin

To the editor:

In a few days, Virginians will vote for a new governor. It is my hope that everyone qualified to vote will go out and do their sacred duty. And I hope and pray that they will vote for Glenn Youngkin.

This coming election is a bellwether for whether we like what is happening in our country or not. I hope Virginians realize that a vote for Terry McAuliffe is a vote for the present administration's inept policies that have resulted in rising gas prices, rising in the price of food at home that has gone up 4.6% compared with a year ago as per the Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index, the open border at the South resulting in thousands of illegal migrants coming into the country and the debacle in Afghanistan because of the way it was handled, to mention a few of the bad policies of this administration.

What should concern even more for parents is the fact that McAuliffe does not want parents to get involved in what should be taught by teachers to their children in school. He said this in a debate a few weeks ago with Youngkin. And McAuliffe had the audacity to say later on that Youngkin "took what he said out of context" because what he said did not seat well with the parents.