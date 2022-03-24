Letter: Going to heaven

To the editor:

No matter what you read in the obituaries each morning, no one has gone to heaven but Christ, in the last 2,000 years, John 3:13 & Acts 1:9-11.

The inspired word of God tell us we will stay in the graves until we hear His voice. God has given Jesus Christ the authority to excrete judgment on all. Then we will be judged, the sheep Jesus will put on his right hand, the goats He will put on His left hand. The sheep will go to heaven, and the goats will go to hell, Matthew 25:31-46 & John 5: 27-40 & Daniel 12-2.

The sheep are those who obeyed His will. From the book of John he leaves us this wisdom, John 10-26-30 Jesus is talking to the Jews, but ye believe not and because ye are not my sheep, as I said unto ye, my sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish.

All of the sheep Jesus put in His green pasture had a special brand they were baptized in water for the remission of their sins and they received the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Most who attend church on the Lord's Day have been deceived,. Ephesians 5-6 & Col. 2-8.

Glenn C. Allen, Danville