Letter: Great care at Sovah

I recently had one-day surgery at Sovah Health-Danville, and I want to share with our community how thankful I am for every person who works on that staff.

From the front desk to registration, from the staff on the unit to anesthesia, from Dr. Phillip Honea's surgery to the recovery room and heading home, I could not have been more pleased.

Those folks are professionals, but more than that, they are neighbors who care for us in time of need. I was blessed to have conversations with each one about the Lord, and they shared with me in compassion and A-plus service.

I'll always be on our hospital's fan club. I was born there in 1954. Dr. Eggleston and nurse Elsie Whitfield cared for me at age 5 when I had double pneumonia. The emergency department and Dr. Kuhn saved my life when I had a cerebral hemorrhage at age 23. Dr. Odum performed excellent cataract surgery a few years ago. Dr. Hermann performed surgery to put a pin and gamma nail in my broken leg, and Dr. Campbell cared for my broken arm.

Every one was successful because of the staff that backed them up, and we can be proud of one of the best health care teams in the area. God bless you.

Carolyn Winstead Bagley, Danville

