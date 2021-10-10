Letter: Hancock for school board

To the editor:

School boards tend to be the most ignored elections.

Statistically around 10% of voters actually vote for the school board. While it is the most ignored election, it may be the most important. The children are the future, and my son, Jacob Hancock, understands that. Although Jacob is only 29 and does not have children, he is concerned about the future of our country. As a high school career coach, he collaborates directly with students, parents, teachers and other faculty on a daily basis throughout Pittsylvania County.

Jacob is conservative and is already speaking out for parental rights as well as to protect the students and for teachers from the leftist agenda that is being pushed on all of them. He’s been speaking out at school board meetings as well as to groups of conservatives including the county Republicans, Tea Party and Pittsylvania Region Patriots.

He is a Constitutional conservative and he is also endorsed by our 5th District Congressman Bob Good.

Help take a stand and protect our future from radical agendas and vote for my son, Jacob Hancock, on Nov. 2.

Barbara Hancock, Pittsville