Letter: History builds, experiences mold, memories adjust

Memories adjust to bring either joy or pain to the energy of one’s day. Memories adjust to influence the generations of others for tomorrow.

It is always a decision to make peace or make war with one’s past. Those who choice to build on those experiences by finding the “silver lining” are those who can adapt and seize the day. Those who cannot, blame, hate and percolate.

“This Little Cabin in the Hills” is my first little card of art that paints the “Attitude of Gratefulness” for me. Please allow me to explain:

My Granny Campbell was from the Smokie Mountains of North Carolina. She was hard-nosed, always challenged with the tough breaks, worked herself into daily nose bleeds and cooked meals daily, from food she found on the streets of my town. She never, ever showed a hateful smile on her face in the worst of circumstances. For Granny Campbell, it was always a smile to find the good of the day … even when she was chasing the ornery out of my two brothers and me!

She found the beauty in the simple, she gave all that she had to others, and she create a spirit in me that does the same. No gold can compare to the smile of a stranger, who became validated by the smile passed on to them from my Granny, and now from me.

Granny gave love via respect. Granny took a stick and made it a toy. Granny grabbed a handful of pecans and made a cake for a king. Granny turned my cabin into a palace of universal bling!

“The Little Cabin in the Hills” is my gift to you. It is simple, it is powerful, and if you look close … you will see my Granny and her Granny and all the Grannies before saying, “Seize your day with that beautiful set of teeth and that bright gleam of love in your eyes … or I will go get Dr. Green (the nickname of the “switch”, a small branch of a tree) to speak with you!!!”

Love to you granny.

Frank Fulton, Danville