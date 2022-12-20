Letter: Idols of the hearts

How did the event called Christmas get so out of control? It’s not Biblical. It’s only a tradition started by man hundreds of years after Christ ascended back to heaven.

This is the main reason this event has got so big: On Sept. 16, my wife and I were in one of the big box stores in Danville and they had all of the idols of the heart in full bloom. Christmas decorations; it just starts earlier and earlier each year. Nowhere in the gospel that Christ preached did he talk about celebrating birthdays, and no one today can put a day or year when Christ was born.

The history books say it was started by the Church of England and the Catholic Church. Ask yourself this question: did Christ ever ask his mother “What’s Santa Claus” going to bring me this year? If this event was true, would not the Apostles give us book, chapter and verse somewhere in God’s word?

But in the books of Matthew, Mark and Luke and 1 Corinthians, Christ did leave us just how he wanted us to remember him, it’s just a simple meal of bread and fruit from the vine. On the night Christ was betrayed, he had his last supper with the 12 disciples. Christ took the loaf and blessed it and said this is my broken body, likewise he took the cup and blessed it and said this is my blood of the New Testament do this as often as you meet in remembrance of me. And as born again Christians, we do this each and every Lords Day. Acts 20:7.

The Apostle Paul warned the early Christians beware of idols of the heart — and Easter and Christmas are the two biggest. This is a form of idolatry. 1 Corinthians 6-9.

Glenn C. Allen, Danville