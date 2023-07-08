I read that Danville requested and will receive $79 million dollars for road improvements from Virginia Department of Transportation. It was also reported that the money would be used for improvement projects in high traffic areas.

Instead of requesting money for areas that have been steadily improved for years, let’s look at some of the unimproved or needed improvement areas that money has not been requested or designated for.

Some time back, a discussion was held with the Public Works Director on building a walking bridge across Sandy River so the Brookdale Danville Piedmont assisted living residents would not have to walk along the bridge railings or on Piedmont Drive bridge to do some shopping or dining in that area.

Streets with no curb, gutter or sidewalk like the Edgewood Drive area and Wooding Ave south of Kemper Road could be improved so the residents (children) would not have to walk in the street.

Streets are built 24 feet wide for 2 lane highways, but Booth Road barely allows two cars to pass. Should it be widened or be made a one-way street with curb and gutter for safety?

And one last improvement suggestion. A detour is set up when River Street floods to turn the traffic up Old Halifax Road and make a 270 degree left turn onto Halifax Road or Halifax Road onto Old Halifax Road. This detour causes multiple backups and headaches, not only for cars but for the many heavy trucks and semi’s that are from out of town and don’t know this almost impossible turn is coming. Straightening the road or improving Old Halifax Road should be considered.

Danville Public Works receives from VDOT approximately $10 million dollars annually for road, sidewalk, curb and gutter maintenance and other infrastructure. How much of this money has been used evenly throughout the whole city for these improvements?

Barry Doebert, Elizabeth City, North Carolina