Letter: In response

In response to Robert Jiranek’s letter published Aug. 21, I served in the infantry with the 101st Airborne to insure your right of freedom of speech. And that right also extends to me when I express my outrage at governmental misconduct.

If your freedom of speech does not concern you as you say, shame on you and shame on you for attempting to shame the editor for printing opinions you clearly disagree with.

Intelligent people can have different opinions. Being able to express them is part of the American way. The fiasco that went on at Mar-A-Lago is clearly not the American way of doing things. In case you need it spelled out for you, the American way is, in part, fair play for all, playing by the same rules and no special treatment for a chosen few.

Yes, wrong-doing should be punished. But this is not and has not been the case with the current administration.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr.,

Danville