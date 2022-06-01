Letter: Is there a 'god?'

To the editor:

I would like to make a brief response to Mr. Glenn C. Allen’s letter to the editor published Sunday entitled “Correct Baptism.”

I take it that he is concerned about how children are baptized? Maybe he should be more concerned about whether there is such a thing as a “god,” and what characterizes this “god.”

Considering all the catastrophes that have plagued this planet, both natural and man-made such as volcanoes (think of Mount Vesuvius which exploded in August A.D. 79) that blew out the brains of men, women and children.

Think of all the draughts, floods, pestilence, diseases and of course, death. Then there are man-made catastrophes such as the Holocaust where Hitler and his Nazi goons murdered millions of Jews (his god’s “chosen" people), including 3 million children who were gassed to death and then cremated. What was Mr. Allen’s god’s response?

Either his god could do nothing to stop such horror or chose not to. His god is either impotent, evil or his imaginary friend. Choose wisely.

John Laughlin, Danville