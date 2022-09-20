Letter: It is easy

It is easy to hate and be a crab!

Hate the system. Hate the leader. Hate the follower. Hate the process. Hate life.

Make excuses for actions, blame others, stay in the crab pot and pull others back in.

The generational curses of our past do a good job keeping this cycle alive and kicking.

Until a human spirit says, “NO More!” “No MAS!” “Not today!”

“Today I am not going to criticize the guy asking for a dollar. He is just hustling like everyone else trying to get a nut.”

“Today, I am not going to criticize those who try to teach and manage children. They are children too who love to learn just as much as we use to do too!”

“Today, I am not going to complain that the leaders are after their own self-interest. They are no different than my politicking for an extra piece of toilet paper in my daily movement.”

Today, I am going to be good to me, to others and to the process the best way I can because what I bring to the world is my own special Joy. Be it a smile, a working hand, a listening ear, a beating heart. And here is a secret to share that makes it so simple to do. Everyone on this planet just wants to be loved and belong. Learn it, apply it, share it, live it! And when we do:

The crabs get out of the pot and find joy in the day.

The crabs find joy in the simple “thank you” from a stranger opening the door.

The crab finds smiles are so much more stimulating to the face than conjured frowns.

The crab finds out their open eyes now see clearer the colorful joy of others.

The crabs see their perfect “true self” in their imperfect world, and they realize they have many legs to run on, jump on, climb with and even fly away on.

If we crabs can learn to respect ourselves, respect others, respect the process, then we do not need anyone else to tell us how good or great or smart or whatever we are. We do not need their justification. We do not need anybody’s validation or approval because we have the greatest power on the planet working within our very core. And this powerful core gets even bigger than we could ever imagine as we pass it on. So big in fact, that it becomes overwhelming and super duper higher than any high one could smoke, drink, think or blink!

So, crabs and your crabby paddies, begone! It is time to go get high … high on being me, being you, being we!

Frank H. Fulton Jr., Danville