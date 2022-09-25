Letter: It's your choice

Among the last words Jesus Christ spoke before he left the earth was, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you.” (Matthew 28-19-20)

These commands will get you to heaven. This sinner’s prayer will not get you to heaven. Dear Lord I now realize that I was a sinner and you died for me. I repent of my sins and ask you to now come into my heart, save and take me to heaven when I die. This is what most pastors are teaching now on the Lord’s Day. How sad.

What is the significance of baptism? Baptism is a symbolic act whereby the believer portrays the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and also the believers own death to sin and resurrection to a new life in the spirit. (Romans 6:1-4) The water itself is not believed to contain saving power; the power is in the blood of Christ and faith of the believer. (1 Peter 3:21) It’s a command from Christ to be baptized. (Mark 16:16, Acts 5:29)

The apostle Paul left us this bit of wisdom. Beware lest anyone spoil you through philosophy and vain talk, after the tradition of men after the rudiments of the world and not after the gospel of Jesus Christ. (Colossian 3:8).

The point that Jesus is telling all is “We must be baptized in water if we want a chance to go to Heaven."

About the thief on the cross, Jesus saved him because Jesus had the power to do so. (Mark 2: 9-10)

Glenn C. Allen, Danville