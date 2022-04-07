Letter: Japanese please

Japanese please To the editor:





One of the apparent secrets of Danville Public Schools is that George Washington High School offers Japanese as one of its foreign language options, and has done so for more than 20 years.

This came about because of the initiative of one of Danville’s teachers who wanted to teach Japanese. She cajoled the superintendent at the time to agree — if she became fully certified (K-12) in the language.

That was not easy to achieve because the state of Virginia had no method in place for anyone to get certified in Japanese. But this teacher persevered. She persisted and eventually took a four-hour test at George Mason University to become certified in Japanese, and thus Japanese has been offered for a couple decades.

I know all this because this enterprising teacher is my wife, Sharon Leigg.

Bernie Leigg, Danville