Letter: King was a true hero

King was a true hero To the editor:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a true hero in the minds of Blacks as well as most whites. He encouraged the needed change in a peaceful manner. His words will/have gone down in history.

George Floyd was not a hero. He was a petty criminal who lost his life resisting arrest, because of manhandling by police while he was influenced by drugs and committing a crime.

Derek Chauvin was an arrogant egotist with a power problem, and is deservedly in jail.

BLM is a group not much better than the Black Panthers of yesteryear. They could learn a lot from Dr. MLK’s words.

Violence/disrespect against any culture never fosters restoring harmony and respect.

And now, all this unrest, because real people choose sides without considering the facts.

Linda Worsley, Chatham

