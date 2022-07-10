Letter: Labeling of Jan. 6

Labeling of Jan. 6 To the editor:

The Democrats/leftists/media have labeled the Jan. 6, 2021, Washington, D.C., protest as an “insurrection” even though no buildings were burned, no stores were looted and the only person killed was an unarmed protestor.

The Democrats/leftists/media have declared this “insurrection” was instigated by a naughty President Trump. You’re a mean one, Donald Trump. (Sung to the tune of The Grinch.)

Are these the same Democrats/leftists/media that told us for a year that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians in the 2016 presidential race. Almost daily Adam Schiff (Dem) solemnly intoned to a pandering press, “We have the evidence.” Our own esteemed Sen. Mark Warner (Dem) chimed in with, “I have seen the evidence.”

Three years later, when the hearings were declassified, we found there was never any evidence of any kind. Five years later we found the entire “Russian collusion” scam was a creation of operatives in the Clinton campaign. Either our elected representatives are easily fooled or they were speaking untruths. I am not sure which is worse. (Schiff and Warner easily won reelection; what does that say about our voters?)

Are these the same Democrats/leftists/media that impeached President Trump (twice) because they did not like something he said?

Are these the same Democrats/leftists/media that produced a “witness” that claimed Justice Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in school. The witness could not remember any details surrounding the alleged assault nor could any of her friends remember anything about the incident.

If Democrats were as good at governing as they are at theatrics and show trials, we would not have runaway inflation and $4.50 gasoline.

I have been around for a long time. The last Democrat I remember speaking the truth was Lyndon Johnson. In the presidential campaign Johnson said, “If you vote for Barry Goldwater, within a year we will be bombing North Vietnam.” Well, I did and we were.

Bill Lawrence, Danville