 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Layoffs blunder and challenge to editorial

  • 0

To the editor:

In Friday’s Register & Bee, front page, above the fold: “Mega Funding Boost! Gov. Northam’s Thank Your Tour.” Yea!

Front page, below the fold: “Office of drinking water: Budgeting error cited for layoffs.” They tell you just enough to make you want the full story of the $1.4 million error. So are the 14 people to be laid off responsible for the error? If not, ask the governor to replace the funds. Danville, little Danville, should not lose an employee in the drinking water department because of errors elsewhere. Just fess up and give details.

On the same day on the opinion page, The Saint Louis Dispatch – Missouri? In 1996 there was no news for conservatives on TV. The once great CNN just kept stepping on the left. MSNBC was right there with CNN. I ordered satellite just so I could see this Fox News. Sure there have been some screw-ups which were forced into the light, but this opinion states as fact things that were not sourced or there was no one the record source mentioned.

People are also reading…

You have a remote control to use at will. You’ll not find any better journalist/anchor than Harris Faulkner. How long before Mr. Wallace is in the 10 p.m. slot that was vacated by Chris Cuomo?

Go with God. Pray four our leaders and leaders all over the world. Pray for those who have offended you and whom you have offended. Pray for Jerusalem. Look for the good.

Lea Pearce, Providence,

North Carolina

Editor’s note: In an update to the story published Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reversing a decision by his administration’s health commissioner to lay off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water, the governor’s press secretary said Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A Christmas miracle

Hello, my name is Faye Brandon, and recently my daughter unselfishly gave her cousin a gift of life for Christmas.

Letter: Beware dangers of omicron

With influenza and COVID cases rising in Virginia and potential surges of both delta and omicron COVID-19 variants (New York and New Jersey omicron cases are already 13% of total), be sure to wear a mask as the new omicron variant of coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly.

Letter: Tired of being lied to

Unlike most of you, I am retired and was able to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on TV. I saw the video evidence and heard the testimony. It is clear that CNN and all of their like-minded allies in the media are guilty of distorting the news and promoting a false narrative.

Letter: Beware of idols of the heart

How did the event called Christmas ever get so out of control? It's only a tradition started by man hundreds of years after Christ ascended back to heaven.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert