Letter: Layoffs blunder and challenge to editorial

To the editor:

In Friday’s Register & Bee, front page, above the fold: “Mega Funding Boost! Gov. Northam’s Thank Your Tour.” Yea!

Front page, below the fold: “Office of drinking water: Budgeting error cited for layoffs.” They tell you just enough to make you want the full story of the $1.4 million error. So are the 14 people to be laid off responsible for the error? If not, ask the governor to replace the funds. Danville, little Danville, should not lose an employee in the drinking water department because of errors elsewhere. Just fess up and give details.

On the same day on the opinion page, The Saint Louis Dispatch – Missouri? In 1996 there was no news for conservatives on TV. The once great CNN just kept stepping on the left. MSNBC was right there with CNN. I ordered satellite just so I could see this Fox News. Sure there have been some screw-ups which were forced into the light, but this opinion states as fact things that were not sourced or there was no one the record source mentioned.

You have a remote control to use at will. You’ll not find any better journalist/anchor than Harris Faulkner. How long before Mr. Wallace is in the 10 p.m. slot that was vacated by Chris Cuomo?

Go with God. Pray four our leaders and leaders all over the world. Pray for those who have offended you and whom you have offended. Pray for Jerusalem. Look for the good.

Lea Pearce, Providence,

North Carolina

Editor’s note: In an update to the story published Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is reversing a decision by his administration’s health commissioner to lay off 14 state employees who monitor drinking water, the governor’s press secretary said Saturday.