To the editor:

"Big-Guy" Biden’s legacy of failures is a long list, including the worst security deterioration in history and holding American economic policy hostage to radical climate change.

"Big-Guy" demands obedience to Democrat decree by fiat, not choice. "Pinocchio-Joe" will be remembered disgracefully as the most corrupt, demented and highly skilled liar to ever hold the office.

Had Biden’s recent scandals not been exposed, "Pinocchio-Joe" and his White House wouldn’t have acknowledged his classified documents scandal, nor the Chinese spy balloon. His lawyers hoped silence would be golden. "Big-Guy" exposed his personal indecision and weakness as President during the Chinese spy balloon scandal.

Rightful investigations are underway into Biden family corruption. Obama intelligence officials should have security clearances stripped and be prosecuted for ubiquitous, paid media appearances falsifying Trump-Russia collusion and proclaiming Hunter’s laptop was “classic Russian disinformation” interfering with a U.S. presidential election.

When not being rescued by the Easter Bunny, or shaking hands with apparitions on stage, "Pinocchio-Joe" destroyed U.S. energy; lost the war in Afghanistan arming Taliban with $80 billion in equipment; spent $100-plus billion in Ukraine-Russia war; allows deadly fentanyl to cross American borders uncontrolled, killing more Americans per year than the entire Vietnam War. Any one of these would’ve gotten Trump impeached again.

Meanwhile, China waits as "Pinocchio-Joe" and Congressional Democrats finish destroying America.

Navy Master Commandant Oliver Hazard Perry said in the War of 1812, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.” Today, he’d recognize “enemy” as Democrats.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County