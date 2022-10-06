Letter: Let’s complete the plan

For the last 30 years, the proud residents of Pittsylvania County have supported the building needs of their schools by approving bond referendums in 1993, 2003 and 2008.

In 1993 they approved a plan to build two new elementary schools, renovate the existing elementary schools and eliminate the outdated and unsafe mobile units. Due to budget limitations, the mobile units were not eliminated.

In 2003, the voters approved funds to build the new middle schools, but were unable to include making changes in the mobile units.

In 2008, the voters approved a bond referendum to address the needs of the four high schools, but, again, changes to the mobile units were not possible. Fast forward to 2022 and Pittsylvania County Public Schools continues to utilize 26 mobile units that could pose a security risk for our students, whose parents likely sat in the same classrooms.

The Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center constructed in 1978 offers 20 programs for our students. These programs enable our students to graduate with the necessary skills and training to enter into our local workforce, thereby, helping to meet our industry needs. However, these programs would greatly benefit from an update to present day standards.

By voting “yes” to support the 1% increase in the local sales tax, all the needed improvements can be made. Instead of being funded completely by revenue from property tax increases, up to 40% of the funds needed for this project could be gained from revenue generated from events, stores, restaurants and other businesses supported by visitors and the community.

What a great plan! Let’s get it done for our children and grandchildren and for the industry leaders who are looking to invest in our community. Vote “yes.”

Dr. Albert L. Payne, Pittsylvania County