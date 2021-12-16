Letter: Let's move forward together

To the editor:

Move forward together As we celebrate Christmas and the upcoming New Year, it is time for Danville to let go of a past that continues to divide us and move on to a more prosperous future.

Danville is moving in the right direction. Businesses and jobs are moving to our area at a rapid pace. Builders will soon break ground for the construction of a world-class casino on the historic site of Dan River Mills. I am excited to see that there also are plans to revitalize the Almagro neighborhood, a community with a rich history that has been overlooked for decades. Danville is at its strongest when all of its many parts are at their strongest.

Although the future looks bright, there are some who are still desperately clinging to a history of racial hatred and division. The Confederacy was defeated in 1865. It went down violently fighting for states’ rights — the rights of states to maintain slavery. Yet we see reenactors in front of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History every week. Thankfully, the gigantic Confederate flag was removed from towering above the bridge named in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Jr., a man who committed his life to promoting peace and racial harmony. Yet, so many schools remain named in honor of avowed segregationists, including O. T. Bonner, Woodrow Wilson and G. L. H. Johnson. Additionally, Stonewall Jackson Community Center, located in the heart of a predominantly black community, remains named in honor of a Confederate general.

While these monuments of our troubled past remain, there are some persons within our city who are seeking to remove the display of Camilla Williams, a world renown African American opera singer who was born and raised in Danville, from the museum. Equally disturbing, I was very displeased to see Danville City Council, which is suppose to be a nonpartisan body, decline to move the city’s elections from May to November — when all voters across the country will be voting for federal and state offices and when council knows that it will be a much higher turnout of voters of all colors. We need a local government that is more representative of the Danville population, a population which includes a large number of Latinos, Asian Americans, Indigenous Peoples of America and African Americans. It is clear that Danville still has a lot of work to do.

The killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked protests against America’s continued racial problem all around the world. Yet racism was not invited in Minneapolis a year ago. It is a psychological disorder that has been passed down from generation to generation for centuries and continues to enslave the minds of many today.

The Christmas holiday celebrates the birth of Jesus in a stable after his parents found no availability at the inn when they had traveled miles to register for a census administered by their Roman oppressors. Under the oppression of the Roman Empire and the weight of religious bigots, the Prince of Peace did not raise a sword. He nonviolently told the story of the Good Samaritan who looked beyond differences and chose conscience over color when he stopped to help a stranger — his “neighbor” — while traveling along the Jericho Road.

Today, it is good to see that so many millennials are choosing conscience over color, as so many young people of all colors are now marching together nonviolently across the nation in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. They have discovered that Dr. King was right after all — that our futures really are interdependent and interconnected. Violence, white supremacy, rioters and the Confederacy have no place in this future. Let’s move forward together.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Tommy R. Bennett, Danville NAACP president