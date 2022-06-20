Letter: Listen to hearings

To the editor:

I encourage everyone as American citizens to watch the January 6 Committee hearings in order to learn of the multiple and repeated attempts made before, during and after the 2020 election by certain members of the Trump administration to retain power following their lost election.

The amount of evidence and testimony is staggering in support of the case that there were multiple approaches to make a power grab despite a legitimate loss. What is impressive is that all of the testimony comes from members of the Trump/Pence administration. The hearings show multiple segments of videotaped statements from Trump's deposed staff, e-mails and letters collected as evidence, as well as some of Trump's tweets and the timing of their release. Those giving damaging testimony include his own former attorney general, lawyers, advisors and counsellors, campaign staff and even Ivanka Trump herself. Listen to the evidence and where it comes from. None of the testimony comes from people outside of Trump's own camp, i.e., no Democrats or liberals.

I read that only half of Americans have watched the hearings, and I find that a tragedy. I would assume many of those not watching are supporters of Donald Trump, but just because one is a fan of Trump does not mean that he can't also be guilty of some improper or illegal activity. The two conditions are not mutually exclusive. Just as it would be unacceptable to convict someone of a crime without hearing the evidence for and against them, it is equally unacceptable to acquit someone without hearing all of the evidence against them.

Don't take my word for it. In fact, that's exactly what I'm telling you not to do. You must watch the evidence for yourself to be fully informed and not rely on any other source that may misrepresent it (especially Fox News, as their coverage that I watched is not consistent with or representative of the hearings themselves).

I truly feel that time will record these actions and events as a stain on our nation's history. They provide us with a vital lesson about how our democratic republic must be protected from future internal domestic threats. Listen to all of the evidence and then make your judgement.

What is done in the dark will come to the light.

The next committee hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Randolph Neal, Danville