So Donald Trump is mean-spirited and resorts to name-calling and unethical comments. Since Trump is a Republican, we should look to our Democratic leaders as an example of the moral compass and how adults should respond in today's socaity. Let's see how that works out.

President Obama was quoted as referring to President Trump as a "corrupt motherf---er," a "madman," a "racist, sexist pig," and a "f---ing lunatic."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was quoted as saying, "If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy."

And let's not leave our Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority leader at the time. Not personally against President Trump, but he when to the steps of the Supreme Court and said, "I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." It's a documented fact that this "call to arms" for the political left fringe put Justices' lives in danger.

So maybe President Trump learned his tactics from watching the example set by a long line of Democrats who always said what they wanted about Republicans. Trump's big mistake was being the only one with a backbone and fighting back.

David Jones, Danville