Letter: Make use of current space in newspaper

To the editor:

Since the newspaper is smaller than it ever was, making use of the current space is of great importance.

In the comics, either eliminate “Heart of the City” or change the size of the font in the speech bubbles so that one can actually see/read the words. Also, get rid of the superfluous “Give Us Your Best Shots” self-advertisement at the bottom panel of the comics, and restore one of the daily comics or employ a local artist to do a local flavored daily comic. (Oh, I suppose we can’t do that as this is a regionally produced newspaper with limited local input).

And how many bridge players are there that read the paper that would warrant a panel for that subject every day of the year, really? And I really would it be that difficult to fold the paper exactly in half? Oh well, that’s enough for now, as I’m pretty sure this will never see the light of day in terms of being printed.

W.D. Nordan, Danville