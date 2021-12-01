Letter: May the Air Pollution Control Board hear our concerns

May the board hear concerns of residents To the editor:





The piece reads just like MVP’s other self-promoting PR. Pleased with the proposed site next to two Williams Transco compressor stations in his district, Miller tells us how three gas compressor stations are better than one. He does not acknowledge that the old Williams Transco station emitted pollution for over 60 years of operation with minimal regulation. Nor does he tell us that electric motors offer an emission-free alternative to power the Lambert station’s compressors.

Gas-fired turbines pollute. They emit nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, formaldehyde and many other toxic substances. Among the most dangerous are PM2.5, tiny particles that can pass through cell walls and into our lungs and blood vessels. This array of pollutants is known to cause or worsen lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease and cancer. There is no way to trace these common health problems to a particular cause or environmental source. Nevertheless, we know from data collected by The Health Collaborative, as part of their soon-to-be-released 2021 Dan River Region Health Equity Report, that the incidence of each of these illnesses in the census tracts surrounding the proposed MVP compressor site is higher than the Virginia average. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality recognizes these census tracts as environmental justice communities yet has failed to investigate the health status of community residents and the risk they would face from more emissions.