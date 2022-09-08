Letter: Midterm elections nearing

It is often believed that after Labor Day people start paying attention to issues that matter to them before exercising their solemn right to vote on elections local or national.

After becoming citizens of this country during the Reagan years, my wife and I have always voted in the local and national elections. And, we have always voted following conservative principles. In all these years since moving to live in Danville, we have never seen candidates for City Council proclaim whether they were Democrats or Republicans. It matters to us because we can not vote for candidates from the Democrat Party mainly because they follow liberal principles that are contrary to what my wife and I believe. Why do these City Council candidates not tell us whether they are Democrats or Republicans?

Like what is happening now in this magnificent country: How on earth can one vote for high inflation, high gas prices, soaring prices of groceries, open borders in the South, mandates on vaccinations and ones choice of what kind of car to buy by 2035, rising crime rates in cities, double standards of justice when madam Justice is suppose to be blind, allowing so-called “men” to compete in women sports, labelling parents concerned about their children’s education as “domestic terrorists,” not to be able to use words like man or using he or she to describe a male or female and allowing sanctuary cities to exist.

What Gov. Greg Abbott, the 48th governor of Texas, has been doing to ease the situation in the border by sending buses of illegal immigrants who incidentally have agreed to be on these buses to Washington D.C., New York City and the city of Chicago lately is a brilliant strategy to make the issue of illegal immigration nationwide because not all Americans know what is going on in the southern borders because the main media in the U.S. do not cover this issue. Then, the mayors of these cities start complaining about what Abbott is doing. These mayors are in sanctuary cities? They are suppose to take care of this illegal immigrants as part of being a sanctuary city.

The midterm elections are just a few days away. We hope that all Americans who should love this country and preserve its values as the founding fathers envisioned exercise their solemn duty and vote on Nov. 8 so we can change how this country is being managed right now. God bless us all!

Dr. Rodolfo V. Babiera, Danville