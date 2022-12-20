 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: 'Missing context' response

In response to the letter “Missing context,” on Dec 1, the writer lacks keenness of mind in his own "diatribe" of false assumptions.

He stated he “is not sure how I viewed” or “how I reacted” on certain things. With all due respect, I would say you have zero clue about me; therefore, you shouldn’t assume. But as the old saying goes, “Sticks and stones …”

Throughout his patronizing harangue, the writer assumes I am a Trumper. I have stated many times I am not a fan of Trump. He’s a rogue with a big mouth. I did like most of his administration’s policies for the country. It is beyond understanding how any sane American can say the country is better off overall, under President "Big-Guy" Biden policies than policies of the Trump Administration.

As to “success” President "Big-Guy" Biden achieved in the recent elections, I dare say Biden had little influence. Most Democrats wouldn’t campaign with him maybe because those policies have been so good for the country. Hopefully the spending train will be idle come Jan. 3.

In regard to the tax comparisons, we’ll see how that supposed tax on earners making $400,000 trickles down. Like you, I’m certainly not in that category. Taxes hidden within the “Inflation Reduction Act” (laugher) will be on every earner.

I have been called many things in my life. Those who know me surely know I am not a "nabob."

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County

