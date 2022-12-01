Letter: Missing context

The nattering nabob of negativism regarding President Joe Biden has struck again under the title, Americans wonder (Nov. 15, page A4).

His diatribe contained a laundry list of issues found in the conservative media without bothering with nuance or context. The letter contained baseless allegations and unsubstantiated claims like labeling the current president as a pathological liar without presenting a shred of evidence. I am not sure how he viewed Donald Trump’s claim that the head of the Boy Scouts had called to tell him that his speech at a jamboree was “the greatest speech ever given to a Boy Scout Jamboree.”

The head of the Boys Scouts at the time reported that he never called Donald Trump to comment in any way on the speech. The writer charged President Biden with taking up “Obama’s racist orthodoxy” without any evidence. I am not sure how he has reacted to Donald Trump’s use of the words “China virus” for covid or his pronouncing Glenn Youngkin as “Young Kin” and saying that it sounds Chinese.

The word “stupid” was deployed without noting that President Biden was smart enough to defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election and to hold onto a majority in the U.S. Senate 2022 along with getting an infrastructure bill passed with bipartisan support.

The laundry list of objectionable acts included the tax increase on people making $400,000 per year. I am not fortunate enough to have to pay it. I was affected by a tax increase during Trump Administration when Pittsylvania County reinstated and doubled the trash fee along with an increase in real estate tax. I am going to be affected by the sales tax increase in the county that I voted for. President Biden has nothing to do with those tax or fee increases.

Roy Ford, Danville