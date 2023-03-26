It is a mistake for the federal government to end the additional dollars of SNAP/Food Stamp benefits.

What on Earth would make a leader or leaders do such a thing, especially when we all see homelessness rising to unmanageable levels in small and large cities, and 50% Americans saying that they can’t afford an unexpected $500 expense?

It is not only the people who receive SNAP who will be harmed by having fewer dollars a month to buy groceries. To think that is to be very short-sighted. In Danville yesterday, I was catching up with a neighbor who works at Food Lion. A neighbor explained to me that my neighbor’s work hours have been reduced by about 15 hours a week, because the reduction in benefits means fewer shoppers.

SNAP benefits have an economic multiplier effect (so does giving people cash, by the way). In the 1960s, the federal government confirmed that a $1 in Food Stamps spent generates more than $2 in the economy. This is because owners hire more workers for the grocery store, the workers have more income to spend on stuff, food companies have to hire more people to do more deliveries and produce more food, and so on.

For anyone who tells you that some other program will step in to take up the slack caused by this SNAP/Food Stamp cut, please know that is not the case. Virginia's TANF or cash "welfare" program, enrolls barely 20 out of every 100 families poor enough to qualify, and the few families that get it get a payment pegged at about 30% of the poverty line, maybe.

Local food pantries are not an acceptable solution to “make up for” SNAP benefits being cut. Everybody knows that the food at pantries has been donated so that the businesses that could not sell it can get tax breaks for making charitable donations, then the same businesses save money on disposing of food they would have had to throw away. If a store donates a cake that expires the next day so won’t be sold, that store saves itself the cost of disposing of it and gets a tax write-off. Sadly, while food pantry volunteers and workers are in it to try to help, food corporations are in it for the money. No one really wants to go to a food pantry. It is a solution that should be reserved for natural disasters, not a permanent part of our economic landscape.

Danville has 23% of our people living at our below the federal poverty line ($27,750 for a family of four). Even before this bout of inflation took hold, the $4.50 per person per day that SNAP benefits provide was not enough to feed a family. Now we see the eggs at $7 a dozen. A bell pepper is $2. The yogurt tubs are shrinking while the price stays the same. If my favorite yogurt, Noosa, shrinks any more, I’ll be able to carry it in my pocket.

Anybody that understands how hard it is to afford food, or who actually gets SNAP and is going to have to cut back on their family's food, and anyone who is having their work hours reduced because of the federal decision to end the additional SNAP, should call their federal representative and senators in Congress, and The White House, and demand the SNAP “Emergency Allotment” additional benefits be extended. This country has gone bonkers — our representatives approve of sending billons to Ukraine, presumably to make sure their citizens have income and food (presumably). While our own neighbors go without.

Diane Pagen, Danville