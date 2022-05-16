Letter: Money for schools

To the editor:

A once in a lifetime opportunity is here.

As a former elementary school teacher and principal in Danville Public Schools, I hope the citizens and legislators of Virginia are ready to make the most of this opportunity.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP), developed by the federal government, allocated more than $10 billion to help states deal with serious problems made worse by the pandemic. Top on the list is the need to adequately fund our pre-K-12 public schools.

Since retiring, I've seen the funding of pre-K-12 public schools fall, and schools in the highest poverty school divisions suffered the most. These school divisions are throughout Virginia but mostly along its southern border. Currently, Virginia ranks 41st in per-student spending for pre-K-12 out of all states. The Education Law Center finds that K-12 per student funding is flat in Virginia between the highest and lowest poverty school divisions.

Sadly, it costs as much as 40% more to educate a student in poverty than a student not in poverty. Schools serving students in poverty need additional school counselors, reading specialists, instructors for English learners and well-trained classroom teachers.

Communities want to attract new companies to provide well paying jobs. Most such jobs require highly skilled workers. Children in poverty can compete if they are provided the necessary skills to do so. Using this new funding, Virginia is capable of providing an educational system that will insure a productive economy for all citizens.

Margaret Ann Hurt, Danville