Letter: Never again

To the editor:

Educating children — and adults — about the Holocaust is extremely — existentially — important to the Jewish people.

There are many who do not know that these horrible events occurred, there are many who deny they occurred, there are many who don't think it was all that bad and there are many who think the Jews deserved it.

We do not teach to make Germans feel badly about themselves. We teach with the hope, and the goal, that history will not repeat itself — that these things will happen "NEVER AGAIN."

Teaching children — and adults — about the horrors of Jim Crow laws, about "The Trail of Tears" and about the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II should be very important to all Americans. There are many who do not know of these things. There are many who deny they happened. There are many who don't think it was all that bad. There are many who think the Blacks, the Native Americans and the Japanese-Americans deserved it.

We do not teach to make the whites feel badly about themselves. We teach with the hope, and the goal, that history will not repeat itself — that these things will happen "NEVER AGAIN."

The alternative to "NEVER AGAIN" is "FOREVER ALWAYS." Our children and grandchildren deserve the former, and we should feel the obligation to fight against the latter.

Peter Howard, Danville