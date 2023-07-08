It saddened me to read about the changes being made in our local newspaper, The Danville Register & Bee, as of June 27, 2023. I don’t remember a time when I didn’t have the privilege of a local newspaper in my home. My brothers were newspapers carriers, and I remember them getting up very early in the morning, sometimes before dawn, to go our neighborhood grocery store where the papers had been left on the porch. I remember the heavy canvas bag with the black letters, Register & Bee, on the front. Before starting to make deliveries, my brothers would roll the newspapers very tightly and place them in the bag. That way it was easy for them to throw the paper on the porch of each subscriber from the street or sidewalk.

On Friday afternoon, usually after 5 o’clock, they would begin collecting their money from each subscriber. This usually took some Saturday work also. Then on Monday evening after dinner a representative would come to our house to collect his fee for the newspapers ordered, and what was left would be the earnings my brothers would keep for their service. It really was a good way for a young person to make money.

I guess you would say I’m old school because when I read, whether it be a book, magazine or newspaper, I like to hold it in my hands and get the feel and smell of it.

A far as the newspaper being mailed to me, this will not suit my schedule because my mail arrives anywhere from mid afternoon to as late as 7 p.m. I like to greet the dawn with a hot cup of coffee and the morning newspaper.

The times are changing and not always for the better from my perspective. Thanks for allowing me to express my opinion.

Lucky Taylor Mitchell, Danville