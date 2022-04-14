Letter: Not in God's Word

To the editor:

When the Apostles wrote the inspired word of God, did they go beyond what Christ had taught them and added these pagan events, Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter? No, it was man who dreamed up these events. The word Easter can be found only once in the King James Version Bible in Acts 12-4. But it is a mistranslation. The proper translation is “Passover” under the Law of Moses. None of these events are Biblical.

At the last supper Christ had with the disciples, Christ told them just how He wanted to be remembered. It was a simple meal of bread and fruit from the vine. Christ told them to do this as often as you meet in remembrance of me. And each Lord’s Day, all born again Christian partake in this simple meal. I have done this ever since 1949. This is found several times in the New Testament. My special one is found in 1Cornithians 1:11-23-29.

The Apostle John wrote this in Revelation 22:18-21, “We must not go beyond what is wrote in the gospel, if you do your name will be removed from the book of life, and you will be punished.”

As sinners we must only obey just what the Word of God tells us. Do not let the preacher deceive you with vain words.

Glenn C. Allen, Brosville