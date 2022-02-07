 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Not sold on the 'benefits' on a casino

To the editor:

I just wanted to make a comment about the “benefits” of the casino coming to Danville.

We’ve heard all the “good news” but this letter is from a business operated by a woman for over who 40 years. I own a small barbershop. The shop was purchased the first of the year by an outside company (not named here).

The representative from the new owners (they have already purchased over 80 properties) came by for a meeting. The bottom line from this company was: (1) we want you to continue to lease the property (a statement); (2) There will be some undisclosed improvements to the building (a statement); but (3) was a promise: your lease payment is going up (it did).

I can’t charge more for haircuts because a lot of my customers are elderly and just can’t afford more.

Welcome Caesars! By the way, if you want to see the flip side of a casino(s) coming to a city, research what the casinos promised Atlanta City and look at what they got.

Cathy Allen, Danville

