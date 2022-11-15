 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Outstanding service

I would like to recognize Sovah Health-Danville for their outstanding service given to me during a recent medical emergency.

The staff at our local hospital provided excellent care with professionalism, compassion and expertise.

In addition, I would like to personally recognize Dr. Stacy Williams, emergency room physician, and her staff for the excellent services I received and will be eternally grateful to them for saving my life.

In addition, Dr. Boshra Zakhary and the cath lab girls were amazing as they were called in during the middle of the night to also provide a life-saving service.

Lastly, the staff in ICU department took excellent care of me during this emergency and I am certain I would not have received such amazing care at another medical facility.

In my opinion, we are fortunate to have a local medical facility with proficient and dedicated staff to meet the emergency medical needs of our community.

Deborah Stowe, Dry Fork

