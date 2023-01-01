Letter: Pay for firefighters

I met a Danville Fire Department gentleman while waiting in line for a haircut at Nor-Dan Barbershop and thanked him for his service.

He is stationed at the downtown fire house where my grandchildren went with me to deliver leftover food from a church supper at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Those on the nightshift have their food in a kitchen-dining area, and they were most appreciative. We returned the next day for my grandchildren to become acquainted with the fire department, and what these folks do to keep our city and it’s citizens safe. One of the firefighters showed them around the firehouse, and let them crawl onto the hook and ladder truck, then even sitting in the cab and giving a short “toot” with the siren. They were thrilled!

We learned about the dangers they could face: equipment failure, fire plugs jammed/frozen, traffic hazards, explosive material, roofs collapsing on them, etc. All events of a 911 call may come at any moment — day or night, rain or snow, asleep or awake, just back from a call, etc.

I had to call 911 several years ago after my wife had a fall when she tripped on a split in the sidewalk while entering a church to attend a funeral service. Folks helped get her up and we made it home to a chair at the dinner table. Trying to get up out of that chair, it slipped on the floor and I could not get her out of it by myself because of the severe pain in her back. I had to call 911. Firemen in a firetruck arrived in 10 to 15 minutes, and a rescue squad a few minutes later. They transferred her to a stretcher and took her to the hospital where a CT scan revealed a fracture of her thoracic spine.

The fireman I met then told me that our firefighters were trying to get the city of Danville to increase their pay-scale, and that the current pay-scale is the lowest in the state of Virginia, except for Petersburg. This does not speak well for our city! I urge the mayor and our City Council to look at this issue and reset the pay scale to a level in keeping with other cities of similar size. When I arrived home from my haircut, I read the Register & Bee issue that reported the city was going to seek bids to renovate the bridge across the Dan River near the White Mill building just for sight-seeing tourists who visit Danville to walk across the river (my guess). I would rather see the pay scale for our firefighters increased!

Dr. Victor Oberheu, Danville