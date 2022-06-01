Letter: Pelosi and abortion

To the editor:

From a Fox News flash headline of May 20, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone “announced Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving Holy Communion due to her pro-abortion stance.”

Being a born and raised Catholic myself, I salute Archbishop Cordileone for such a bold move. He wrote to the Speaker, who is a lifelong California Democrat, “not to present herself for Holy Communion at mass ... that priests will not distribute communion to her if she does present herself.”

Archbishop Cordileone in his letter dated April 7 said that should Speaker Pelosi “not publicly repudiate your advocacy for abortion … or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion” he will make a “declaration, in keeping with canon 915 ... that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion ...”

I have written to the Danville Register & Bee before about the fact that having been a Catholic and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church since I came to Danville in 1979, I have not heard any of the previous Bishops of the Diocese of Richmond and previous parish priests of Sacred Heart Church speak about the issue of abortion and how it affects the way Catholics should vote.

I am of the firm belief that “a Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin ….” As I know “universal Church law provides that such persons are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.” The Church even “attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.”

This is why I can’t support any candidate for office that advocates support for abortion.

Dr. Rodolfo V. Babiera, Danville