Political courage in Congress is negligible. Both major political parties are derelict of responsible actions, deceptions, and shameless hypocrisies.

Democrats defend indefensible Biden influence-peddling schemes, led by President "Big-Guy’"Biden’s ne’er-do-well son. Their defense is visibly crumbling to the extent of a now-questionable plea agreement that no honest prosecutor would have ever brought.

The appointment of David Weiss as special counsel is a violation of Department of Justice regulations. A special counsel must be independent of government. Mr. Garland’s appointment of Mr. Weiss is an obvious stonewall of Republican congressional committee investigations into the "Biden family syndicate."

Trump’s impeachments will go down in history as failed partisan hatred, conducted by the most corrupt Democrat Congress in history. To the last man and woman, Democrats perjured themselves to present lies to the American people about both failed impeachments.

The second Trump impeachment regarded then-Vice President Biden’s role in extorting bribes from Ukraine in exchange for U.S. foreign aid under his control. Taking bribes is specifically called out as an impeachable offense. Mr. Biden openly bragged about his role in the scandal getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Rather than charging Mr. Biden for the malfeasance he committed, the corrupt Democrat Congress pursued impeachment against Mr. Trump.

Republicans are no better; some have defended Trump’s circus of lies and fighting-words threats.

These events are worse than Watergate. Let us hope and pray our country can recover from such corruption in our government.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County