Letter: Political division

To the editor:

In November, 2020, a majority of voters in the 5th District did what they have generally done, elect a Republican to Congress.

Tom Perriello’s narrow victory over Virgil Goode is the exception, due mainly to Barack Obama’ s historic Democratic victory in 2008. After Perriello cast his vote for Obamacare in March 2010, he was targeted by gun rights enthusiast and elements of the emerging tea party movement in the district.

There’s been a lot of candidates and political issues since Perriello’s win, but none of his GOP successors have done much for residents of this district. They opposed Obamacare, designed to reduce the cost of health insurance coverage, reform private insurance markets and expand Medicaid to the working poor. Our 5th District congressmen voted no on every bill or initiative of the Obama administration, not because they were bad bills, but simply because that’s what Sen. Mitch McConnell ordered Republicans to do. All through the Trump four years, our “representatives" voted the GOP party line regardless of how the legislation benefitted the people here in Virginia. With rising medical cost, our GOP continue their unsuccessful vendetta against Obamacare in the courts.

With increasing incidents of school, work place and night club shootings, our representatives consistently opposed all bills designed to restrict illegal firearms, even though many of the weapons used in northern urban shootings come from gun shows and stolen weapons in Virginia. Most voters in this district are in favor of some reasonable federal restrictions, but our congressmen took their marching orders from the NRA.

Check out the record of U.S. Rep Bob Good and you’ll see all no votes to all Biden legislation to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the infrastructure bill, voting rights bills and consolidated appropriations bill. I could mention more but, ask your self, who does he represent: you or the national Republican Party, or what’s left of it?

Gerald N. Davis, Chatham