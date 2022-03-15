Letter: Pray for America and the Ukrainian people

Pray for America and the Ukrainian people

To the editor:

It is with my deepest sorrow to see the Ukrainian people driven by a mad man from their homeland by military forces. God has placed a love for one’s homeland in the human heart, and I’m sure those people cherish their homes as much as we do.

These precious Ukrainians are having to endure the worst kind of pain, suffering and death. Brave men and women are fighting with all their might for their lives and land. No other countries are helping militarily because President Putin is threatening serious consequences if forces intervene.

I feel like we Americans are enduring some of the same frustrations as we are unable, thus far, to stop our incompetent president, Joe Biden, from some of his actions. On his first day in office, he stopped the use of our precious natural resources: oil, gas and natural gas for the New Green Deal. He wants to go total electric power for transportation, homes and anything and everything that uses electricity, even though we can’t afford the changes as individuals, nor would we vote for them as a nation. We’ve also been powerless to change our president’s direction on the border, the economy, crime and the criminal justice system.

Both Putin and Biden must have learned how to govern a nation from reading a crystal ball. Let us pray for America and the Ukrainian people.

Bobby Doss, Danville