Letter: Predicting the future

The article, “Study: Get ready for more heat waves” found in a recent R&B was terrifying.

The quoted “climate scientist” said, “Heat waves are one of the four horsemen of apocalyptic climate change…” (a religious reference in case you missed it). “By 2100, a brutal heat index may linger for most of the summer…” This article scared me so badly I decided to conduct my own computer climate projections (no, you may not see my code or data points).

Fortunately, my computer climate projections show a global cooling trend in 2100. I have faith in my computer model but if I am found to be incorrect in 2100, I will publicly apologize to everyone who has read this. I was pleased with my computer model so I decided to apply it to the stock market. I have identified five stocks that, if purchased today, will make you a millionaire in 2100. If you send me lots and lots and lots of money I will give you the names of the stocks. As with my climate predictions, if in 2100 I am found to be incorrect I will publicly apologize and gladly refund all your money.

In the early 1970s, after a period of global cooling, “climate scientists” predicted the Earth was entering an Ice Age. Global temperatures, being cyclical, turned upward in the late 1970s through the late 1990s. This “climate scientist” used data from the years 1979 to 1998, a period of known global heating. It seems this data was used as a baseline and then extrapolated over the next 100 years. In statistics, choosing a baseline which produces a desired outcome is called “fudging the numbers” or “cheating.”

Paraphrasing a conversation with Merlin the Magician, Mark Twain’s Connecticut Yankee said, “Anybody can predict the future 100 years from now; the trick is to predict what will happen in three weeks." “Climate scientists” can predict events in 2100 but they cannot tell us what the weather will be three week from now. As a self-proclaimed “climate scientist” here are my predictions for 2023: winter will be cold and summer will be hot.

Bill Lawrence, Danville