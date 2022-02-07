 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Printed paper one of the simple joys of life

To the editor:

In response to two recent letters concerning the print edition of the newspaper, I can only say "fellow dinosaur here!"

Opening up the paper and reading it while leisurely sipping my morning coffee is one of those simple joys in life that I would not want to give up. While there are days when I choose to read the digital edition, usually in inclement weather when I might not want to venture out my front door because of ice or snow, there is a warm, comfortable feel to the paper in my hands while I sit in my favorite chair that just cannot be duplicated by staring at a computer or phone screen, such as working the daily crossword puzzles.

Please do not ever discontinue our beloved print edition. I suspect you have many other "dinosaurs" among your subscribers.

Carolyn Hasselvander, Danville

