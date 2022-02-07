Letter: Printed paper one of the simple joys of life

Opening up the paper and reading it while leisurely sipping my morning coffee is one of those simple joys in life that I would not want to give up. While there are days when I choose to read the digital edition, usually in inclement weather when I might not want to venture out my front door because of ice or snow, there is a warm, comfortable feel to the paper in my hands while I sit in my favorite chair that just cannot be duplicated by staring at a computer or phone screen, such as working the daily crossword puzzles.