Letter: Reelect Bryant Hood

Let’s reelect Bryant Hood for Danville City Council.

My words to you two years ago have not changed. Hood's love and commitment for this city is undeniable. If you know him, then you know I am telling the truth. If you do not know him, I encourage to get to know him for yourself.

The Danville City Council is a team, it is not a one-person show. Our city Council should be a team of individuals no matter race or gender that have our best city at heart. Hood is a prime example of someone who thinks about the people and how the decisions made will affect us as a community. Two years ago, we elected him to join City Council and within these two years he has proven to stand firm on him be transparent and being for the people.

He is an advocate for our youth and what needs to happen next to continue them on the right path! If you look at what he has done for 15-plus years to now, you will see that he needs a place on our Danville City Council.

Anyone can be a business owner, anyone can be all of the things I’ve seen mentioned, but not just anyone can serve on Danville City Council.

In todays time what’s more important to you? I want someone I know cares and will do the job regardless! That is Hood. Early voting has started and on Nov. 8 I hope this city does exactly what it did two years ago and that’s vote for Hood. People not politics.

Kelly Cunningham, Danville