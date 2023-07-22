As a registered Republican who has served as an election official for more than 15 years, I would like to say that Kelly Keesee has done more for the Pittsylvania County elections to run smoother than anyone has ever done in the past.

Kelly does not wait for a state mandate to tell her what to do and when she sees the need during an election she responds to those needs before the next election.

She has been nothing but courteous and helpful regardless of whether you are a Republican or a Democrat.

I would like to strongly suggest to the two people on the Electoral Board that created this mess, to swallow their pride, apologize to Kelly and offer her the job for the next term and hope she would accept. If you cannot bring yourself to offer Kelly this position then you should resign. Then the honorable Judge Moreau could appoint two people from the Republican party that would be more in touch with the will of the people!

It is extremely obvious that more people are against this than are in favor of this action to remove Kelly Keesee.

Once again, I ask you to bring her in for an interview, iron out your differences and reinstate her on the job for the betterment of the constituents of

Pittsylvania County.

Dennis Dillion, election officer